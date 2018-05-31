Assam AHSEC HS, Class 12 Result 2018 Today At 9.30 am: Live Updates

Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2018: Live Updates
May 31, 8.15 am: Students who are facing difficulty in checking their result online, can procure the same through SMS or on the result app.
May 31, 8.10 am: Raktim Bhuyan from Sonitpur district has emerged as the first topper in the state with 593 marks in the class 10 exam. In Assam, class 10th exam is conducted for maximum 600 marks.
May 31, 8.01 am: Assam HS result will be available shortly and students should be ready with their roll numbers in order to check their result.
May 31, 8.00 am: As of now no change in result date has been notified by the Board. The result can be expected on time.
May 31, 7.30 am: AHSEC will release the results for all the three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce.
May 31, 7.00 am: Immediately after downloading the mark sheet students should go through the important entries made. 'Neither NIC nor Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information only. This cannot be treated as original Score card,' reads the disclaimer.
CommentsMay 31, 6.30 am: The results will be available at resultsassam.nic.in and the official website of the Board at ahsec.nic.in.
