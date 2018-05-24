Assam Higher Secondary Result 2018, Date Not Confirmed Yet Assam 12th result 2018 date not confirmed yet. AHSEC result expected soon.

While the result for SEBA HSLC, AHM exam will be released tomorrow, all eyes are now on AHSEC. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is yet to announce the result declaration date for class 12 board exam. Several media outlets have reported that the result will be declared on May 31. The Council, however, has not made any such announcement.In 2017, AHSEC had announced result for Higher Secondary Examination for all streams on May 31, 2017, which explains the speculations that the result will be declared on May 31, this year as well.The Assam HS exam was conducted from February 23 to March 22, 2018. This year the Assam HS exam was also mired with controversy with allegations leveled that the Biology paper was leaked.As reported by Assam Tribune, All Assam Students Union (AASU) alleged that the biology question paper was leaked as many questions in the question paper were similar to the questions in test papers prepared by the Science Academy, Goalpara.Jyoti Kalita, examination in-charge of AHSEC, said, "The Science Academy prepared four sets of test papers for its students in each subject, which means test paper of each subject contained at least 170 probable questions in every subject. On the other hand, the AHSEC question papers, prepared from the same textbook contain nearly 43 questions. In such circumstances, it is quite possible that most of our questions were covered in the exhaustive set of 170 questions of test paper."A four-member inquiry committee headed by retired sessions court judge BC Das probed the paper leak allegations and concluded that 80% of the questions were similar. It was also found that the leak was facilitated form the council itself and not after the question papers were sealed and dispatched to the districts. While the panel recommended holding re-examination, the council decided not to conduct exams again and instead has withdrew the recognition of the academy.