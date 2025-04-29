Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 To Be Declared Tomorrow

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. Students who appeared for the Class 12 (HS) examinations across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can check their results on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in - after it is released.

Additionally, results will also be available on the NDTV Education page by entering the roll number and other required details.

Assam Class 12 Result 2025 Date and Time

The AHSEC Class 12 results is expected to be announced by 9 am on Wednesday, April 30. Over 2.7 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, which were held between February and March 2025.

How to Check AHSEC HS Result 2025 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to download their Assam HS Result 2025:

Visit any of the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org

Click on the "AHSEC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.

The Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the mark sheet and review the details carefully.

Take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their results via SMS by sending a message in the format:

ASSAM12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Details Mentioned in AHSEC Result 2025

The online result will include:

Student's name and roll number

Stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Division secured

AHSEC Result 2025: Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams

Students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. The details for the rechecking process and supplementary exams will be released shortly after the announcement of the results.

Students and parents are advised to keep an eye on the official AHSEC website and local news updates for the latest announcements related to the Assam Board Class 12 result 2025.

In 2024, a total of 88.64% of students successfully cleared the AHSEC exam. Out of 2,73,908 students who appeared, 2,42,794 passed.