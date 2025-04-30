Assam HS Result 2025 Out: Pass Percentage, Toppers, Direct Link And Key Highlights

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Assam Class 12 (HS) Board Exam Result 2025 today on its official website ahsec.assam.gov.in. Students across the state can now check their scores for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams using their roll numbers.

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2025: Stream-wise Updates

The Assam Board has released the HS 12th result for various streams. Here are the key statistics:

Commerce Stream

A total of 17,869 students applied for the exam, out of which 17,746 students appeared. The pass percentage is impressive, with 14,584 students successfully clearing the exam.

Arts Stream

The arts stream saw a large number of students participating, with 2,30,090 students applying and 2,26,756 students appearing for the exam. Out of these, 1,83,745 students passed.

Science Stream

In the science stream, 57,725 students applied, and 56,909 students appeared for the exam. The pass count stands at 48,309 students.

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

How To Check Assam Class 12 Result 2025 Online

Visit the official result website ahsec.assam.gov.in

Click on "HS Final Exam Result 2025"

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click 'Submit' to view your result

Download and print the mark sheet for reference

Here's How To Check Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 via SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone.

Type a new message in the format: ASSAM12<space>Roll Number.

Send the SMS to 56263.

The result will be sent as a text message to the same number.

Re-evaluation And Compartment Exams

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation, while those who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the compartment exams. Dates for both the exams will be declared later.