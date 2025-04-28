Advertisement

Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025 Soon: How, Where To Check Once Released

Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025: More than 3 lakh students registered for the examinations this year. The Arts stream led with 2,30,091 registrations, followed by Science (57,724), and Commerce (17,869).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025 Soon: How, Where To Check Once Released
Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025: In 2024, 88.64% of students cleared the Assam Board Class 12 exams.
Education Result

Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to declare the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 results soon for over 3 lakh students. Last year, the results were announced on May 9 at 9 am. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the board's official website using their roll number in the login window.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: Websites To Check Marks Online

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • indiaresults.com
  • assamresult.co.in
  • assamresult.in

Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available on the NDTV Education portal. This year, NDTV has launched a dedicated result portal to help students from all state boards check their results quickly.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: How To Check Results Online

  • Visit the Assam board's official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • On the homepage, find and click on the Assam HS 12th Result 2025 link
  • Enter your roll number when the new page opens
  • The Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 will appear on the screen

At the time of result declaration, the official websites may experience slowdowns. In such cases, students can alternatively check their results via SMS.

Here's How To Check Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 via SMS

  • Open the messaging app on your phone.
  • Type a new message in the format: ASSAM12<space>Roll Number.
  • Send the SMS to 56263.
  • The result will be sent as a text message to the same number.
  • Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: Last Year's Performance

In 2024, 88.64% of students cleared the Assam Board Class 12 exams. In the Science stream, the pass percentage was 90.29%, while the Arts and Commerce streams recorded pass rates of 88.24% and 88.28%, respectively. A total of 2,73,908 students - including 1,39,486 boys and 1,42,732 girls - appeared for the exam, which was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025, AssamClass12Results2025, AssamClass12Results
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now