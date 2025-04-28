Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025 Soon: How, Where To Check Once Released

Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2025: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to declare the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 results soon for over 3 lakh students. Last year, the results were announced on May 9 at 9 am. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the board's official website using their roll number in the login window.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: Websites To Check Marks Online

ahsec.assam.gov.in

indiaresults.com

assamresult.co.in

assamresult.in

Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available on the NDTV Education portal. This year, NDTV has launched a dedicated result portal to help students from all state boards check their results quickly.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: How To Check Results Online

Visit the Assam board's official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, find and click on the Assam HS 12th Result 2025 link

Enter your roll number when the new page opens

The Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 will appear on the screen

At the time of result declaration, the official websites may experience slowdowns. In such cases, students can alternatively check their results via SMS.

Here's How To Check Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025 via SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone.

Type a new message in the format: ASSAM12<space>Roll Number.

Send the SMS to 56263.

The result will be sent as a text message to the same number.

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2025: Last Year's Performance

In 2024, 88.64% of students cleared the Assam Board Class 12 exams. In the Science stream, the pass percentage was 90.29%, while the Arts and Commerce streams recorded pass rates of 88.24% and 88.28%, respectively. A total of 2,73,908 students - including 1,39,486 boys and 1,42,732 girls - appeared for the exam, which was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024.