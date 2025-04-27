Advertisement
24 minutes ago

Assam Board HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the 2025 Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination results soon. Students can access their results through the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Additionally, results will also be available on the NDTV Education page by entering the Roll Number and other required details.

Students are advised to regularly visit the AHSEC website for the latest updates regarding result announcements and other important notifications.

Assam HS Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit any of the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org
Step 2. Click on the "AHSEC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4. Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.
Step 5. The Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6. Download the mark sheet and review the details carefully.
Step 7. Take a printout for future reference.

How To Check Assam Board Result On NDTV's Results Page?

NDTV has created a special page for students who appeared for the Assam Board exams. Here's how you can check your results:

  • A dedicated tab will indicate results for both Class 10 and Class 12
  • Enter your Roll Number and other required details in the provided fields
  • After submitting the information, your Class 10 or Class 12 result will appear on the screen

  • Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates:

Apr 27, 2025 08:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Assam Board 12th Result 2025: Previous Year's Release Dates

2024: May 9

2023: June 6

2022: June 27

2021: July 31

2020: June 25

