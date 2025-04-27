Assam Board HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the 2025 Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination results soon. Students can access their results through the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Additionally, results will also be available on the NDTV Education page by entering the Roll Number and other required details.

Students are advised to regularly visit the AHSEC website for the latest updates regarding result announcements and other important notifications.

Assam HS Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit any of the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org

Step 2. Click on the "AHSEC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.

Step 5. The Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download the mark sheet and review the details carefully.

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference.

How To Check Assam Board Result On NDTV's Results Page?

NDTV has created a special page for students who appeared for the Assam Board exams. Here's how you can check your results: