Assam Board HS Result 2025: AHSEC Class 12 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Assam Board HS Result 2025: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will nnounce the 2025 Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination results soon. Once declared, students can access their results by visiting the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Results will also be available on the NDTV Education page by entering the Roll Number and other required details.

Assam HS Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to any of the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org

Step 2. Click on the "AHSEC Result 2025" link available on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session

Step 5. The Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the mark sheet and review the details carefully

Step 7. Take a hard copy for future use

How To Check Assam Board Result On NDTV's Results Page?

NDTV has created a special page for students who appeared for the Assam Board exams. Here's how you can check your results:

A dedicated tab will indicate results for both Class 10 and Class 12

Enter your Roll Number and other required details in the provided fields

After submitting the information, your Class 10 or Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2025: How To Check Results via SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone

Type a new message in the format: ASSAM12<space>Roll Number

Send the SMS to 56263

The result will be sent as a text message to the same number

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2024

In 2024, 88.64% of students cleared the Assam Board Class 12 exams. In the Science stream, the pass percentage was 90.29%, while the Arts and Commerce streams recorded pass rates of 88.24% and 88.28%, respectively. A total of 2,73,908 students - including 1,39,486 boys and 1,42,732 girls - appeared for the exam, which was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024.