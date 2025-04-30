The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025 today at 9 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 (HS) examinations across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can check their results on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in - after it is released.
Additionally, results will also be available on the NDTV Education page by entering the roll number and other required details.
Assam Class 12 Result 2025 Date and Time
The AHSEC Class 12 results is expected to be announced by 9 am, today. Over 2.7 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, which were held between February and March 2025.
How to Check AHSEC HS Result 2025 Online
Students can follow these simple steps to download their Assam HS Result 2025:
- Visit any of the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org
- Click on the "AHSEC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.
- You will be redirected to a new page.
- Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.
- The Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the mark sheet and review the details carefully.
- Take a printout for future reference.
Assam Board HS Class 12th Results 2025 LIVE
Assam HS Result 2025 Live Updates: How To Check Scorecards Via SMS
Students can also check their results via SMS by sending a message in the format:
ASSAM12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.
Assam HS Result Live: Details Mentioned in AHSEC Result 2025
The online result will include:
Student's name and roll number
Stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce)
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Qualifying status
Division secured