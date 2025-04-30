The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam Board Class 12 Result 2025 today at 9 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 (HS) examinations across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can check their results on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in - after it is released.

Additionally, results will also be available on the NDTV Education page by entering the roll number and other required details.

Assam Class 12 Result 2025 Date and Time

The AHSEC Class 12 results is expected to be announced by 9 am, today. Over 2.7 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, which were held between February and March 2025.

How to Check AHSEC HS Result 2025 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to download their Assam HS Result 2025:

Visit any of the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org

Click on the "AHSEC Result 2025" link available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Session.

The Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the mark sheet and review the details carefully.

Take a printout for future reference.

Assam Board HS Class 12th Results 2025 LIVE