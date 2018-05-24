Assam HSLC Result 2018: More Than 3 Lakh Students Await SEBA HSLC, AHM Result Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC/AHM result 2018 tomorrow at www.sebaonline.org.

More Than 3 Lakh Students Await SEBA HSLC, AHM Result, to be declaerd on sebaonline.org New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC/AHM result 2018 tomorrow. The result will be announced on the official website. SEBA has issued notice in this regard and has also notified the methods through which students would be able to check their results after declaration. The result will be available on the website as well as through SMS service.



As per reports, just like last year, this year too the board had resorted to digital scanning of the answer sheets and as a result, the students had to write their exams in black ink only.



The board had also introduced a special 'watermark' on the answer sheets which made the sheets distinct from ordinary sheets. The board also took measures to avoid the goof up that happened last year when wrong question papers were sent to some exam centres and re-examination had to be scheduled.



The examination was conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018.



"Altogether 3,47,158 candidates are appearing for the HSLC exams, whereas 9,442 students would sit for the AHM exams this time," Nayanjyoti Sarma, SEBA controller of examinations, had told Assam Tribune.



The pass certificates and marks sheets of the candidates will be made available the same day. Students would be able to collect their original certificates after 11:00 am from their respective institutes.



