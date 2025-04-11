SEBA HSLC: When And Where To Check Assam Board Class 10 Results Mark Sheet

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the results of the HSLC or Class 10 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their digital mark sheet on the official website by using their login credentials.

The date for providing of hard copy of certificate cum mark sheet to the passed candidates will be notified in due course of time, the board noted. Hard copy of marks sheet to fail candidates will not be provided. However, if any failed candidate desires to obtain the hard copy of mark sheet, he/she will have to apply at the Board office separately.

The mark sheet available online on the official website of the SEBA will be provisional until the original mark sheet is available in the schools. The marks sheet available online can only be used by students as a reference until they receive their original mark sheet.

The board has registered a pass percentage of 63.98 per cent. The pass percentage among boys was recorded as 67.59 per cent, whereas girls have registered an overall pass percentage of 61.09 per cent.

Amishi Saikia from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat has secured the top rank with 98.50 per cent. She has scored 591 marks. Saptarswa Bordoloi from Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup (M), is the second rank holder with 98.33 per cent. He has scored 590 marks. Anirban Borgohain is the third rank holder with 98.17 per cent and 589 marks.

