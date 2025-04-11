ASSEB (Div-I) 10th Results: Assam Class 10 Board Results 2025 To Be Out By 10:30 AM

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the results of the HSLC or Class 10 board exam today at around 10:30 am. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) by using their login credentials.



The release of the press note for the results is scheduled for 10:15 am while the results will be published by 10:30 am. The announcement for the release of results was made by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam on social media platform X.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬—𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 pic.twitter.com/uI3fZzEVyh — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 11, 2025





Steps To check Assam HSLC Result 2025

Step 1. Visit site.sebaonline.org

Step 2. Click on the 'HSLC Result 2025' link

Step 3. Enter your roll number, registration number, and session

Step 4. View your result and download the mark sheet

Step 5. Take a printout for future use

The results can also be checked on the NDTV website by entering the roll number and other details.

How to check results on NDTV's result page?



NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the Assam board exams this year.

Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit



SEBA also has an official mobile app that allows students to check the results on their Android device.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier dismissed misleading information about the announcement of results that was circulating online. The minister confirmed that the results were not being declared on April 10, contrary to what was claimed in a viral post.



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister stated: "I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow (April 10). Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient."



A fake tweet had gone viral on social media, falsely claiming that the Assam HSLC results would be declared at 10 AM on April 10, 2025.

