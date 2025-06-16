Assam High School Leaving Certificate 2025 Compartment Result Declared, Download Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their result on the official website.

Assam HSLC 2025 Compartment Result: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has declared the result for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)/Class 10 Compartment examinations today, June 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their result on the official website, sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC 2025 Compartment Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, sebaonline.org.

Click on either "Result Link 1" or "Result Link 2".

Enter your roll number and mobile number.

Click on "Submit" button.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

The HSLC compartment examinations were conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

A student will need to achieve a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the HSLC compartment examinations.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 63.89 per cent for the HSLC main examinations. Boys outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 67.59 per cent while girls achieved a pass percentage of 61.09 per cent.

