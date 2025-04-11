SEBA HSLC Results: Assam Class 10 Result Out, Boys Perform Better Than Girls

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the results of the HSLC or Class 10 exam. The board has registered a pass percentage of 63.98 per cent. The pass percentage among boys was recorded as 67.59 per cent, whereas girls have registered an overall pass percentage of 61.09 per cent.



Amishi Saikia from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat has secured the top rank with 98.50 per cent. She has scored 591 marks. Saptarswa Bordoloi from Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup (M), is the second rank holder with 98.33 per cent. He has scored 590 marks. Anirban Borgohain is the third rank holder with 98.17 per cent and 589 marks.



Sivasagar has emerged as the best performing district in the Class 10 HSLC results. The regions has secured an overall pass percentage of 85.55 per cent. Dibrugarh with 81.10 per cent is the second best performing region, Dhemaji with 80.64 per cent is the third best performing region. With 79.61 per cent Jorhat ranks fourth and Nalbari ranks fifth with 78.40 per cent.



Around 4,29,449 candidates registered for the Class 10 HSLC exam. Of these, 4,22,737 students appeared for the exam, 6,712 students were absent. The results of 22 candidates was withheld while 101 students were expelled from the exam.



Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.



The results can also be checked on the NDTV website by entering the roll number and other details.

