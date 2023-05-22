Assam Board Class 10 Result 2023 Declared, How To Check

A hard copy of the mark sheet will also be provided to the students later.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2023 result at 10 am today. Candidates can check their result on the official website of the SEBA through individual login.

The Assam board class 10 examinations 2023 were held from March 3 to March 20 in two shifts – morning and evening.

How to check SEBA HSLC 2023 result

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on “HSLC Result 2023”. Choose Result Link 1 or Result Link 2.

Step – 3 Enter your roll number and the given captcha code and select “Get Result”.

Step – 4 Your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also view and download their result on the SEBA Results mobile application. The application can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore.

Other websites to check SEBA HSLC 2023 result are - resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org.

A hard copy of the mark sheet will also be provided to the students later.

The overall pass percentage of students in the Assam board class 10 examinations 2023 this year is 72.69%. A total of 4,15,324 students appeared for the exam out of which 3,01,880 students have been declared pass.

“HSLC 2023 results are out. 301880 out of 415324 (72.69%) candidates have passed. Congratulations to all of them. Unsuccessful candidates shouldn't be disheartened. Start now preparing for the next exam,” Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

HSLC 2023 results are out. 301880 out of 415324 (72.69%) candidates have passed. Congratulations to all of them. Unsuccessful candidates shouldn't be disheartened. Start now preparing for the next exam. @himantabiswa@PTI_News@pressclubghypic.twitter.com/X1emHbFlcD — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023

Boys outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 74.71% in the SEBA HSLC 2023 exam. The pass percentage of girls stood at 70.96%.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the exam was 56.49%. The pass percentage of boys was recorded at 58.80% and that of girls was 54.49%.