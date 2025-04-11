Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the results of the HSLC or Class 10 exam today. The release of the press note for the results is scheduled for 10:15 am while the results will be published by 10:30 am. The announcement for the release of results was made by Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam on social media platform X.

Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.



The results can also be checked on the NDTV website by entering the roll number and other details. SEBA also has an official mobile app that allows students to check the results on their Android device.

