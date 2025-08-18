Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House. The main focus of the talks will be on how to end Russia's three-year war in Ukraine.

Zelensky will be accompanied by top European leaders for the meeting hosted by Trump.

Hours before the high-stakes talks with Trump, Zelensky said Russia should not be "rewarded" for its war.

"Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said on social media, adding: "Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war."

Trump-Zelensky Meeting Live Updates: