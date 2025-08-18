Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House. The main focus of the talks will be on how to end Russia's three-year war in Ukraine.
Zelensky will be accompanied by top European leaders for the meeting hosted by Trump.
Hours before the high-stakes talks with Trump, Zelensky said Russia should not be "rewarded" for its war.
"Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said on social media, adding: "Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war."
Trump-Zelensky Meeting Live Updates:
EU Leaders To Discuss Ukraine On Tuesday: Antonio Costa
The European Union's 27 leaders will discuss Ukraine and the outcome of high-stakes White House talks in a videoconference on Tuesday, European Council president Antonio Costa said on Monday.
"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today's meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine. Together with the US, the EU will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," Antonio Costa wrote on X.
Zelensky Urges Trump To Bring "Peace Through Strength" Against Russia Ahead Of Meeting
I thank @GeneralKellogg for the meeting and for the joint work with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious.
When peace is discussed for one country in Europe,… pic.twitter.com/ZMZaIzAghD
"Will Speak About Architecture Of Security Guarantees": Zelensky Ahead Of Talks
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will discuss securing Western security guarantees for Ukraine during a meeting Monday with President Donald Trump and top European leaders.
"We will have time to speak about the architecture of security guarantees. This is, really, the most important," Zelensky said at talks with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.