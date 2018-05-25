SEBA HSLC Results 2018: Class 10 Results Soon @ Sebaonline.org; Live Updates

SEBA HSLC results will be released soon on the official website, sebaonline.org.

Education | | Updated: May 25, 2018 08:36 IST
SEBA HSLC Results 2018: SEBA HSLC results will be released soon on the official website, sebaonline.org. The SEBA or Board Of Secondary Education, Assam had earlier said in an official notification that the results will be released on May 25 at 9 am. SEBA will be releasing HSLC results of 3,47,158 candidates and AHM exam results of 9,442 students today. Apart from the websites, the Assam HSLC or Class 10 results will be available on the official results app of Assam Board, SEBA Results 2018. SEBA has also made arrangements for accessing the results through SMS service. 

The Assam Board HSLC or High School Leaving Certificate exams were conducted from February 16 to March 8.
 

SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result: Live Updates

Assam board SEBA HSLC class 10 results soon @ Sebaonline.org

May 25, 2018, 8:30 am: Students can download the 'SEBA Result 2018' app and check their result on the app as well when the result is declared. 

May 25, 2018, 8:00 am: Meanwhile there is no announcement yet on Assam HSSLC result 2018 yet. 

May 25, 2018, 7:30 am: "High School Leaving Certificate Examination Results 2018 (HSLC & AHM), SEBA , Assam will be available on 25/05/2018 at 9 AM," says the official website of SEBA.

May 25, 2018, 7:00 am:  According to SEBA, the hard copy of Mark sheet and Pass Certificate will be available in all the Examination Centres spread across all the districts of Assam from 11.00 A.M.

May 25, 2018, 6:30 am: SEBA in a notification said that each centre-in-charge will have to collect the hard copies from office of the Inspector of School of the concerning district from 7.00 A.M. onwards of May 25, 2018.

Click here for more Education News
 

