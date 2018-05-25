SEBA HSLC Results 2018: Class 10 Results Soon @ Sebaonline.org; Live Updates

The Assam Board HSLC or High School Leaving Certificate exams were conducted from February 16 to March 8.
Assam board SEBA HSLC class 10 results soon @ Sebaonline.org
May 25, 2018, 8:30 am: Students can download the 'SEBA Result 2018' app and check their result on the app as well when the result is declared.
May 25, 2018, 8:00 am: Meanwhile there is no announcement yet on Assam HSSLC result 2018 yet.
May 25, 2018, 7:30 am: "High School Leaving Certificate Examination Results 2018 (HSLC & AHM), SEBA , Assam will be available on 25/05/2018 at 9 AM," says the official website of SEBA.
May 25, 2018, 7:00 am: According to SEBA, the hard copy of Mark sheet and Pass Certificate will be available in all the Examination Centres spread across all the districts of Assam from 11.00 A.M.
May 25, 2018, 6:30 am: SEBA in a notification said that each centre-in-charge will have to collect the hard copies from office of the Inspector of School of the concerning district from 7.00 A.M. onwards of May 25, 2018.
