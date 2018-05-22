Assam HSLC Class 10th Result Soon @ Sebaonline.org; Check Date, Time And Other Details Here According to a source close to the Assam Board, Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10th result to be declared on May 25, at 9 am on sebaonline.org.

Board of Secondary Education Assam Or SEBA will released the class 10 or HSLC results soon on the official website. According to a source close to the Assam Board, Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10th result to be declared on May 25, at 9 am on sebaonline.org. SEBA conducted HSLC exam from February 16 this year. The exam began English as the first paper. For the students who took the board exams this year, the practical exams began on 22 January.The SEBA Class 10 exam was held in two sessions: the morning session from 9 am to 11 am and afternoon session 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.For the last session SEBA had declared the class 10/ HSLC results on May 31, 2017 The answer scripts were available on 3 June 2017.Here are the details on Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018 you are searching for:The Assam HSLC Class 10th results will be announced on the official website, sebaonline.org.Last year, the SEBA has released the results on resultsassam.nic.in also, but the link is not accessible now. Result is also expected at other third party websites like examresults.net, jagranjosh.com, exametc.com, assamonline.in, assam.shiksha and knowyourresult.com.Assam HSLC or Class 10th result will be declared on May 25, at 9 am on sebaonline.org.The Assam SEBA 10th Result 2018 will be published on the official website resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org.The students may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Visit the official results website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) results: sebaonline.orgStep Two: Click on the result link for HSLC Result 2018.Step Three: Enter your SEBA Class 10 examination roll number and other details and then click on submit.Step Four: View and download your result. During the result declaration, last year, 855 centres across the state were given a 782 page results gazette with marks and other details, meanwhile the schools from the state were given the booklets of the results.