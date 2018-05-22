Assam HSLC Class 10th Result Soon @ Sebaonline.org; Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

The SEBA Class 10 exam was held in two sessions: the morning session from 9 am to 11 am and afternoon session 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
For the last session SEBA had declared the class 10/ HSLC results on May 31, 2017.
The answer scripts were available on 3 June 2017.
Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know
Here are the details on Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018 you are searching for:
Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018: Where to check
The Assam HSLC Class 10th results will be announced on the official website, sebaonline.org.
Last year, the SEBA has released the results on resultsassam.nic.in also, but the link is not accessible now. Result is also expected at other third party websites like examresults.net, jagranjosh.com, exametc.com, assamonline.in, assam.shiksha and knowyourresult.com.
Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018: When to check
Assam HSLC or Class 10th result will be declared on May 25, at 9 am on sebaonline.org.
Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018: How to check
The Assam SEBA 10th Result 2018 will be published on the official website resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org.
The students may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Visit the official results website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) results: sebaonline.org
Step Two: Click on the result link for HSLC Result 2018.
Step Three: Enter your SEBA Class 10 examination roll number and other details and then click on submit.
Step Four: View and download your result.
CommentsDuring the result declaration, last year, 855 centres across the state were given a 782 page results gazette with marks and other details, meanwhile the schools from the state were given the booklets of the results.
