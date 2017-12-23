Assam HSLC Exam 2018 To Begin In February

Board of Secondary Education Assam, commonly known as SEBA will begin high school leaving certificate exam (HSLC) or class 10 exam from 16 February 2018. The exam will with English as the first paper. For the students who will take the board exams this year, the practical exams will begin on 22 January. The exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session from 9 am to 11 am and afternoon session 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Details of the exam time table can be found at the official website of SEBA.For the last session SEBA had declared the class 10/ HSLC results on 31 May 2017. The answer scripts were available on 3 June 2017.During the result declaration, last year, 855 centres across the state were given a 782 page results gazette with marks and other details, meanwhile the schools from the state were given the booklets of the results.The exam was held in 855 exam centres across the nation.As of now, no official update is available on the official website. However regional dailies have confirmed the news. SEBA secretary Probin Sarma said the board has already sent the draft admit cards to the centres. "If any rectification is required, we will do the needful. The exercise will be completed in around ten days after which the final admit cards will be sent," he said to the Assam Tribune.The Telegraph mentions, 'there will be separate papers for Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu for madarsa candidates. The practical exams of fine arts, IT and retail trade will be held in the same centre.' as theory exam.