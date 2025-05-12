Manipur Class 10 Result 2025 Declared, Direct Link Here

BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has announced the BSEM Class 10 result for 2025. Students who took the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites - bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

Students needed to score at least 33% of the total marks in each subject to clear the HSLC exam.

Manipur Class 10th Result 2025: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website, manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on the "High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2025" link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Class 10 Manipur board results

The Manipur HSLC 2025 marksheet will display the following details: student's name, roll number, and date of birth, along with subject-wise marks, total marks, and the final result status indicating whether you have passed or failed.

Those who fail to clear the exam will be able to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for the compartment exams will be announced later.