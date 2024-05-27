Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024 Out, 93.03% Of Students Pass, 10.21% Increase From Last Year

BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has announced the BSEM Class 10 result for 2024. Students who took the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites - bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

A total of 93.03% of students have cleared the exam this year, marking a significant rise in the pass percentage compared to last year, which stood at 82.82%. The pass percentage for male students is 93.07%, while for female students, it is 93%.



This year, 37,715 students appeared in the Manipur Class 10 board exams held from March 15 to April 3. The exams were conducted across 154 centres, including 63 centres in the hills and 91 in the valley.

Those who fail to clear the exam will be able to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for the compartment exams will be announced later.

Out of 37,715 students who took the exams this year, 18,286 were male and 18,628 were female. Among the external candidates, there were 596 males, 617 females, and 12 specially-abled students.

Top-performing districts include Tengnoupal with a pass rate of 99.65%, Thoubal with 99.04%, and Kakching with 97.58%.

Students needed to score at least 33% of the total marks in each subject to clear the HSLC exam.