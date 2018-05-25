SEBA HSLC Result 2018: Assam HSLC, AHM Result 2018 Today At Sebaonline.org

Students would be able to check Assam HSLC/AHM result on the official SEBA website. The result is expected to be declared at 9:00 am and will be available on the official website, on app, and through SMS. The original certificates will be available at respective institutes from 11:00 am.
SEBA HSLC Results 2018: Class 10 Results Soon @ Sebaonline.org; Live Updates
Students who wish to check their result through app, should download the 'SEBA Results 2018' app from Google play store. To check result on mobile through SMS, students should follow the procedure given below:
For BSNL users - SEBA18 <space> Roll number and send to 57766
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users - AS10 <space> Roll Number and send to 58888111
For Airtel users - AS10 <space> Roll Numbers and send to 5207011
CommentsThe countdown to the result has begun and the result will be announced within half an hour. Along with the result, the result booklet will also be released.
