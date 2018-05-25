SEBA HSLC Result 2018: Assam HSLC, AHM Result 2018 Today At Sebaonline.org SEBA HSLC and AHM Result 2018 will be released today at sebaonline.org.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT SEBA HSLC Result 2018: Assam HSLC, AHM Result 2018 Today At Sebaonline.org New Delhi: Assam HSLC REsult 2018: SEBA HSLC and AHM Result 2018 will be released today. The result will be released for more than 3 lakh students who appeared for the exam which was conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018. Close to 3,47,158 candidates have appeared for the HSLC exams, whereas 9,442 students had appeared for the AHM exams.



Students would be able to check



SEBA HSLC Results 2018: Class 10 Results Soon @ Sebaonline.org; Live Updates



Students who wish to check their result through app, should download the 'SEBA Results 2018' app from Google play store. To check result on mobile through SMS, students should follow the procedure given below:



For BSNL users - SEBA18 <space> Roll number and send to 57766



For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users - AS10 <space> Roll Number and send to 58888111



For Airtel users - AS10 <space> Roll Numbers and send to 5207011



The countdown to the result has begun and the result will be announced within half an hour. Along with the result, the result booklet will also be released.



