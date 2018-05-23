Assam HSLC Result Date, Time Confirmed

The mark sheets will be available in the Board's office on the same day 11.00 am onwards, they have also reported. This year the Board had conducted the annual class 10 and 12 exam at 850 exam centres statewide. More than 3.5 lakh students had registered for the exam this year.
In order to check the HSLC result students need to keep their admit card in hand for logging to the portal. The result will be available at resultsassam.nic.in. Alternatively results can also be checked at indiaresults.com.
CommentsLast year, the Assam HSLC result was announced on May 31, 2017. The answer scripts were released on June 3, 2017.
