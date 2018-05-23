Assam HSLC Result Date, Time Confirmed SEBA will announce HSLC and Madrassa result on May 25, 2018.

Result date for Assam HSLC exam has been confirmed by the Board. The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has confirmed the result date. SEBA will announce HSLC and Madrassa result on the same day. The Board will declare the HSLC and AHM (Assam High Madrassa) result on May 25, 2018. According to the sources, the result is expected at 9.00 am on May 25, 2018. As of now, no update is available for the 12th result date in the State. The result is expected to be released on 30/ 31 May.



The mark sheets will be available in the Board's office on the same day 11.00 am onwards, they have also reported. This year the Board had conducted the annual class 10 and 12 exam at 850 exam centres statewide. More than 3.5 lakh students had registered for the exam this year.



In order to check the HSLC result students need to keep their admit card in hand for logging to the portal. The result will be available at resultsassam.nic.in. Alternatively results can also be checked at indiaresults.com.



Last year, the Assam HSLC result was announced on May 31, 2017. The answer scripts were released on June 3, 2017.



