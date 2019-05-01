RBSE 12th Result In May, 10th In June; Details Here

RBSE results 2019 will be released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) will release the RBSE 12th results in May while the RBSE 10th results will be released in June. According to an official the RBSE 12th results will be announced on the official websites between May 15 and May 20. The official said the results for all streams (RBSE Science result, RBSE Commerce result and RBSE Arts result) are expected to be released by May 20. Meanwhile, the Board official said the RBSE 10th results are expected by June 10. The results will be released on the official website of the Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) and also on the official results website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Goa Board HSSC Result Declared; Website Not Responding

Last year, the RBSE result for Science and Commerce stream students were released on May 23 while the Arts results were released on June 1.

RBSE 12th results 2019 will be released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Board released BSER 10th results on June 11.

Karnataka SSLC Results @ Karresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

According to the official, more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE 12th exam while 11.2 lakh students registered for RBSE 10th exams.

"We have not finalised the Class 12 and Class 10 results dates yet. The results for Class 12 students are expected by May 20. We are planning to release the results between May 15 and 20," the official said.

Kerala SSLC Result Expected On May 8; Details Here

The official also added the Board is planning to release 10th results by June 11.

Other Board results stories:

Tech Glitch, Wrong Marks Fuelled Telangana Exam Result Chaos: Probe Panel

CBSE Result 2019 Expected This Month; Details Here

Telangana SSC Results After May 10: Official

CISCE Confirms Result Date, Time For ISC, ICSE Examination 2019

Manipur Board To Release 12th Results 2019 Soon

UP Madarsa Board Result 2019 Declared: How To Check

Nagaland Board Exam Results This Week

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.