RBSE 12th Result 2018 For Arts Stream Today: Live Update

Students who are awaiting the RBSE 12th result for Arts stream should check live updates below:
RBSE 12th Result For Arts Stream: Live Updates
June 1, 2018, 4:00 pm: The result will be announced on the official website at 6:15 pm. So far there has been no change in time for result declaration.
June 1, 2018, 3:45 pm: In the RSOS 12th exam, 33.95 per cent students have passed.
June 1, 2018, 3:30 pm: The result for Rajasthan State Open School 12th exam was announced yesterday.
June 1, 2018, 3:00 pm: In the board exam for 12th, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified in Science stream and 91.09 per cent studenst qualified in Commerce stream.
CommentsJune 1, 2018, 2:45 pm: RBSE declared the result for Class 12th Science and Commerce streams on May 23, 2018.
Click here for more Education News