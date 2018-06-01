RBSE 12th Result 2018 For Arts Stream Today: Live Update

Rajasthan 12th Arts stream result will be announced today on the official results website.

Education | | Updated: June 01, 2018 16:03 IST
RBSE 12th Result 2018 For Arts Stream Today: Live Update

New Delhi:  Rajasthan 12th Arts result will be announced today. The result will be released on the official results website for Rajasthan state examinations. RBSE has already announced the results for class 12 Science and Commerce streams. The result for open school students was announced yesterday. The board is yet to announce a definite date for declaration of 10th board exam

Students who are awaiting the RBSE 12th result for Arts stream should check live updates below:

RBSE 12th Result For Arts Stream: Live Updates

June 1, 2018, 4:00 pm: The result will be announced on the official website at 6:15 pm. So far there has been no change in time for result declaration. 

June 1, 2018, 3:45 pm: In the RSOS 12th exam, 33.95 per cent students have passed. 

June 1, 2018, 3:30 pm: The result for Rajasthan State Open School 12th exam was announced yesterday. 

June 1, 2018, 3:00 pm: In the board exam for 12th, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified in Science stream and 91.09 per cent studenst qualified in Commerce stream. 

June 1, 2018, 2:45 pm: RBSE declared the result for Class 12th Science and Commerce streams on May 23, 2018.

