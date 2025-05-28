RBSE 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 results today. According to media reports, the results will be announced at around 4 PM. Once declared, students will be able to check their results by visiting the board's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will also be available on NDTV special page, ndtv.com/education/results.

The announcement will be made by the state's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, via video conferencing from the Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT) room at the Kota Collectorate, which is connected to the Board's office in Ajmer.

Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that all preparations for releasing the results have been completed. This year, a total of 10,96,085 students registered for the Class 10 exam, conducted from March 6 to April 4. The exams were held in a single shift-from 8.30AM to 11.45AM.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker, where digital scorecards will be made available.

Supplementary Exam

Students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams, which will be held later this year. The schedule will be released after the main exam results are declared.

