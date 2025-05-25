Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 Date: When To Expect RBSE Scorecards As Per Past 5 Years Trends

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 board exam results for 2025 soon. With the evaluation process completed, the results are expected to be declared via a press conference, where the names of top scorers will also be revealed. Students can check their results on the official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in - once they are released.

RBSE Class 10 Result Date Trends (Past 5 Years)

2024: May 29

2023: June 2

2022: June 13

2021: July 30

2020: July 28

Based on these trends, the RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 is expected between late May and early June.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 Date: Passing Criteria

To pass the Class 10 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025: Exam Timeline

RBSE Class 10 exams for 2025 were held from March 6 to April 4.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025: How To Check RBSE 10th scorecards

Step 1. Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "Class 10 Result 2025" link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and credentials

Step 4. View and download your result

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference



Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025: Last Year's Highlights

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 93.03%. Girls outperformed boys with a 93.46% pass rate compared to 92.64%. Nidhi Jain topped the exam with 598/600 (99.67%).



Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025: Supplementary Exams

Students who fail to clear the exams will have a chance to appear for supplementary exams. RBSE will release the schedule for these after the main results are out.