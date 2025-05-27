Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 board exam results for the year 2025 tomorrow. After the official announcement, students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

To pass the examination, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject.

The Class 10 board exams were held between March 6 and April 4, 2025.

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025" on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 5. Click on "Submit"

Step 6. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Download and print the result for future use

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results: Previous Year Highlights

In 2024, the RBSE Class 10 pass percentage stood at 93.03%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 93.46% compared to 92.64% for boys. Nidhi Jain was the topper, scoring 598 out of 600 (99.67%).

Class 12 Result 2024

RBSE had announced Class 12 results on May 20 last year. The Commerce stream recorded the highest pass rate at 98.95%, followed by Science at 97.73%, and Arts at 96.88%. Girls outshined boys in the Science stream, with 98.90% passing versus 97.08% of boys. Shahpura was the best-performing district with a 99.35% pass percentage.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results: Supplementary Exams

Students who are unable to clear the exam will have a chance to appear for supplementary exams. The detailed schedule will be released after the declaration of results.