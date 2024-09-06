Rajasthan's Bureaucrat Shake-Up: 4 Women Get Key Posts, 108 Officers Shuffled

The Rajasthan government has effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle - including assigning four women with strong track records and a clean image to head critical departments, such as urban development for capital city Jaipur, which will host a major investors in early December.

The changes indicate that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma - a surprise pick by the ruling BJP to replace Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot after last year's election - has bedded into his new role.

The message, sources told NDTV, is that this government "is not taking timid steps".

The changes also come after a dig by Mr Gehlot, who said the IAS officers running his Congress government were also running that of the BJP.

The 'big four' postings are Anandi, who will now head the Jaipur Development Authority; Arti Dogra, who is the new Chairperson of the state's electricity discoms; Gayatri Rathore, who will take charge as Health Secretary; and Shuchi Tyagi, who will be the Transport Commissioner.

The four women take charge at crucial junctures for each government body.

The Jaipur Development Authority was raided by the state anti-corruption bureau last month, after which several officers were arrested and over 100 transferred. The JDA faces a major challenge in getting the city ready for the investors' summit, particularly after the monsoons.

Sustained electricity supply and reliable public transportation will also be in the spotlight during the summit, underlining expectations against Ms Dogra and Ms Tyagi.

IAS officer Shuchi Tyagi is Jaipur's new Transport Commissioner.

And, following heavy rains and flooding, fears of vector-borne diseases will mean Ms Rathore, who was earlier the Tourism Secretary, will have her hands full.

Overall, 108 IAS officers have been shuffled around, also including eight new Collectors for Jaipur, one of whom is Jitendra Soni, who received plaudits for his work during the Jalore floods and for a programme to give shoes to children in the district.

Also, the state's Jal Jeevan Mission, which was under scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities during the previous government, has been given a new chief - Bhasker Sawant.

Among other transfers is a new Collector for Barmer - Tina Dabi, the high-profile bureaucrat whose wedding to fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande last year made headlines.

Ms Dabi rose to fame in 2015 as the first Dalit to top the competitive Civil Services examination. She was earlier the District Collector for Jaisalmer.