Rajasthan Class 10 2025 Result Out Soon, Direct Link Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. RBSE is expected to declare the class 10 results soon. Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result was announced on May 29, 2024. Once released, download your results on the official websites of Rajasthan board

RBSE Class 10 Result 2025:The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 results soon. The RBSE class 10 examinations were held from March 6 to April 7,2025. Once declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results on the official websites of Rajasthan board, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10 Result: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on 'RBSE Class 10 Result 2025" link.

Login with your credentials of roll number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

RBSE Class 10 Result: Last Year Performance

The overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 10 2024 result was recorded at 93.03 per cent.

Girls had outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 93.46 per cent as compared to boys with 92.64 per cent.

Nidhi Jain secured the first rank in RBSE Class 10 2024 examinations by securing a score of 598 out of 600, which amounts to a pass percentage of 99.67 per cent.

Last year, the RBSE Class 10 result was announced on May 29, 2024. It could be anticipated that the result for Rajasthan class 10 for the year 2025 could be declared before the first week of June, 2025.

RBSE Class 10 Result: Supplementary Exam

Students who do not pass the Rajasthan Class 10 exams in 2025 will be given the opportunity to retake the failed subjects through supplementary examinations, allowing them to save their academic year.

