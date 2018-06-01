Rajasthan Open School 12th Board Result Declared; 33.95 Per Cent Students Pass Rajasthan State Open School result for 12th board exam announced on the official website. 33.95% students pass.

Rajasthan Open School 12th Board Result Declared; 33.95 Per Cent Students Pass New Delhi: Rajasthan State Open School result for 12th board exam was announced yesterday. The result is available on the official website and students can check the same using their respective roll numbers. The exam for the RSOS students was conducted in March 2018. The result is available on the official RSOS website.



As per Rajasthan Patrika, this year about 49, 279 students had appeared for the RSOS 12th board exam. 33.95 per cent students have passed in the RSOS 12th exam. 16,772 students have passed in the exam. The pass percentage for girls in RSOS 12th is 37.85% and for boys is 29.77%. The topper among boys is Tarun Sharma and among girls is Yashika Audichya.



How to check RSOS 12th result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website for RSOS: www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.



Step two: Click on the Result tab.



Step three: Scroll down and click on the result link for March 2018 exam.



Step four: Enter your roll number.



Step five: Click on submit and view your result.



Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has already announced the result for regular 12th Science and Commerce stream students. The results were announced on May 23, 2018.



The pass percentage for Science stream students was 87.78% and the pass percentage for Commerce stream students was 91.1%.



