RBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates: Science, Commerce Results Soon @ Rajresults.nic.in

This year the board is releasing the RBSE Class 12 results a little late than previous years.
According to reports, 8 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th board exams out of which about 2.5 lakh students appeared for RBSE Science stream exam and 42 thousand appeared for RBSE Commerce stream exam.
RBSE Class 12 Results @ Rajresults.nic.in; Live Updates
May 23, 2018 3:55 pm: A results link has been activated on the official website of Rajasthan Board, http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. The link "R E S U L T - 2018" can be found at the "News Update" section of the website.
May 23, 2018 3:40 pm: Apart from the official website, the board students can access the RBSE class 12 results on third party websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.
May 23, 2018 3:30 pm:The Indian Express portal reported today that the results will be published on Wednesday, May 23 in presence of the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani .
"The results will be available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 6:15 pm," reported the portal.
May 23, 2018 3:25 pm: "2018 Result (Comming Soon)..." this is the only update available on the official results website of RBSE.
May 23, 2018 3:00 pm: RBSE is expected to release the Class 12 Science and Class 12 Commerce results soon @ rajresults.nic.in.
May 23, 2018 2:30 pm: The RBSE Class 12 results for Science and Commerce are expected today by evening.
