RBSE Class 12 Results 2018: Science, Commerce Results Tomorrow @ Rajresults.nic.in

Two days ago, an official from the Rajasthan Board has confirmed to NDTV that the results will be released May 26.
Rajasthan Board 12th Class result 2018: How to check
RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results to be released @ Rajresults.nic.in
Students who are waiting for the RBSE class 12 results 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Visit the official results website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the class 12 Science or Commerce results link given on the homepage
Step Three: Enter the registered RBSE Class 12 Science of Commerce examination Roll Number
Step 4: Click Submit and see your results
The candidates may take a printout of the mark sheets. For official purposes, the students will have to get the official certificates issued by the RBSE or concerned authorities.
Last year, the RBSE Science and commerce results were declared by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani in Ajmer on May 15.
