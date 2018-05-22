RBSE Class 12 Results 2018: Science, Commerce Results Tomorrow @ Rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board or RBSE, the Class 12 Science and Commerce results for the examinations held in March this year will be released on Wednesday at 6:15 in the evening.

Education | Updated: May 22, 2018 22:25 IST
RBSE Class 12 results 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release Class 12 science and commerce streams results tomorrow. According to a source close to the Rajasthan Board or RBSE, the Class 12 Science and Commerce results for the examinations held in March this year will be released on Wednesday at 6:15 in the evening. The RBSE class 12 results for these two streams will be released on the official websites, Rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE has not released any dates for its Arts stream results yet and the board is yet to release dates for its Class 10 results too.

Two days ago, an official from the Rajasthan Board has confirmed to NDTV that the results will be released May 26. 
 

Rajasthan Board 12th Class result 2018: How to check

Students who are waiting for the RBSE class 12 results 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Visit the official results website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the class 12 Science or Commerce results link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter the registered RBSE Class 12 Science of Commerce examination Roll Number

Step 4: Click Submit and see your results

The candidates may take a printout of the mark sheets. For official purposes, the students will have to get the official certificates issued by the RBSE or concerned authorities.

Last year, the RBSE Science and commerce results were declared by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani in Ajmer on May 15.

