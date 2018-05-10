Rajasthan Class 8 Results @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here The RBSE 8th class results will be declared at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The RBSE 8th class results will be declared at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Class 8th Results 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will publish the class 8 results on the official website of the board by the end of this month or in the first week of June, said a source close to the board. The RBSE 8th class results will be declared at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website, Rajasthan class 8th results will be released on third party websites like Indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The students will be able to access the RBSE 8th class results after entering their roll numbers. Last year, the



Last year, right after the Rajasthan Board class 8 results were released, the website witnessed some glitches, so the students are advised to have patience while they check for the results.



The Rajasthan board has been releasing the



The source also told NDTV that almost as same as last year's students have appeared for class 8 exams this year. Last year more than 12 lakh students attended the exam. The exam has a 100% pass percentage.

Rajasthan Board 8th Class result 2018: How to check

Students who are waiting for the class 10 results 2018 may follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official web portal of RBSE, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in



Step Two: Click on the class 8 results link, "Result Class 8th Exam. 2018" given on the right side of the portal



Step Three: Enter the examination Roll Number



Step Five: Click Submit and see your results



RBSE is expected to announce the results for class 12 exams on or after May 20,



According to the official, class 10 board exam results will be announced on month of June only.



There has been no confirmation yet on the exact RBSE class 10 and class 12 result declaration date, however, according the Rajasthan Board officials, the results will be declared after May 20 this year. The board exam results, as and when declared, will be available on the board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will be released separately for class 12 and class 10.



