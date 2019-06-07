RBSE 8th Result 2019 Declared. Check It From This Direct Link

RBSE Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Class 8 result has been declared at 4 PM today.

The RBSE result or Rajasthan Board Class 8 result were declared at 4 PM today. To check, click on Rajasthan Board's official site http://rajresults.nic.in/resbserx19.htm Just keep your roll number handy and type in the column "Enter Your Roll Number". Click on "Submit" to know how you fared in the board exam.

The result can also be checked by going on this website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Once it opens, look to the right hand side of the website click on Result 2019. This will take you to http://rajresults.nic.in/

Once here, click on Secondary - 2019 Result. Enter your roll number to know the RBSE result 2019.

The Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019 were conducted from March 14 to March 29. Around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the RSBSE 8th class exam.

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced Class 10 board exam results. The boys scored 79.45 per cent and girls scored 80.35 per cent.

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan or BSER is a board of education for school education in Rajasthan which was set up in 1957. RBSE is a state agency of the Government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer.

The Rajasthan Board is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in the state.