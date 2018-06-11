Rajasthan Board, BSER, Declares Class 10th Result

State Education Minister Vasudev Devnani is expected to announce the RBSE 10th result in a press conference today at Ajmer.
More than 10 lakh students had registered for the RBSE 10th board examination. A total of 7042 candidates had registered for the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha and 31,592 for the Madhyamik Vocational exam.
Candidates expecting their result should keep their admit card in hand.
CommentsRBSE 12th result for Arts stream was declared on June 1 and RBSE 12th Science and Commerce stream result in the last week of May. The pass percentage of Arts stream students was 88.92%, for Science stream students was 86.60% and for Commerce stream students was 91.09%.
