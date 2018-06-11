Rajasthan 10th, Madhyamik Result 2018 Today: Live Update

Students who have been waiting for their 10th board result can check this space for live updates on RBSE 10th result 2018.
RBSE 10th Result 2018: Live Updates
June 11, 2018, 11:45 am: The board will also release the result for Madhyamik Vocational exam and Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha.
June 11, 2018, 11:30 am: According to sources, 10, 82, 972 students had registered for the class 10th board exam.
June 11, 2018, 11:00 am: RBSE 10th result will be announced at 3:15 pm.
June 11, 2018, 10:45 am: The result will be announced at the board office and will be released on the website as well.
June 11, 2018, 10:30 am: The result will be announced for all the regions.
June 11, 2018, 10:00 am: RBSE will release class 10th result today on its official website.
