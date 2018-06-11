Rajasthan 10th, Madhyamik Result 2018 Today: Live Update RBSE 10th result will be announced today for more than 10 lakh students. Check live updates here.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan 10th, Madhyamik Result 2018 Today: Live Update New Delhi: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the



Students who have been waiting for their 10th board result can check this space for live updates on RBSE 10th result 2018.



RBSE 10th Result 2018: Live Updates



June 11, 2018, 11:45 am: The board will also release the result for Madhyamik Vocational exam and Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha.



June 11, 2018, 11:30 am: According to sources, 10, 82, 972 students had registered for the class 10th board exam.



June 11, 2018, 11:00 am: RBSE 10th result will be announced at 3:15 pm.



June 11, 2018, 10:45 am: The result will be announced at the board office and will be released on the website as well.



June 11, 2018, 10:30 am: The result will be announced for all the regions.



June 11, 2018, 10:00 am: RBSE will release class 10th result today on its official website.



Click here for more



Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the result for class 10 board examination today . The board has already announced the result for class 12 board exam and class 8 board exam. Students can check their respective results from the board's official website or from the official results portal. The result will be announced at the board office and released on the official website.Students who have been waiting for their 10th board result can check this space for live updates on RBSE 10th result 2018.The board will also release the result for Madhyamik Vocational exam and Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha.According to sources, 10, 82, 972 students had registered for the class 10th board exam.The result will be announced at the board office and will be released on the website as well.The result will be announced for all the regions.RBSE will release class 10th result today on its official website.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter