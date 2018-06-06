BSER 8th Result 2018 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Now

BSER Class 10 results are expected in this month.
NDTV had earlier reported that the BSER 8th results will be declared by the end of May month or in the first week of June.
The source also told NDTV that almost as same as last year's students have appeared for class 8 exams this year. Last year more than 12 lakh students attended the exam. The exam has a 100% pass percentage.
Rajasthan Board 8th Class result 2018: How to check
Students, who are waiting for the class 8 results 2018, may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1 : Visit the the official web portal of RBSE, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 : Click on the class 8 results link, " RESULT CLASS VIII EXAM 2018" given on the right side of the portal
Step 3 : On next page, enter the examination Roll Number
Step 4 : Click Submit and see your results
RBSE announced the results for Class 12 exams recently.
CommentsAn official told NDV that the class 10 board exam results will be announced on month of June only.
