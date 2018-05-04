Rajasthan Class 5 Board Exam Results Declared; Check Now

Last year, state education minister Vasudev Devnani announced that a separate board would conduct class five examinations in Rajasthan starting from 2017.
Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2018:How to check
Go to Indiaresults.com
Click on the Rajasthan tab from homepage
Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link given on next page
Enter your name or roll number on next page
Submit the details and check your results
Results of following districts have been declared recently:
Class Vth (Dholpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth kuchamancity (Nagaur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth Baswa (Dausa) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Karoli) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Swaimadhopur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Goner) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Jaisalmer) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Sirohi) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Jodhpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Udaipur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Pratapgarh) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Dungarpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Bundi) Exam Result 2017-18
CommentsMeanwhile, in another development, officials from RBSE told NDTV that the Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results will be released after May 20.
