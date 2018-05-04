Rajasthan Class 5 Board Exam Results Declared; Check Now

Class 5 results of Rajasthan Education Board has been declared on the official partner results website of the Board, indiaresults.com.

Education | | Updated: May 04, 2018 15:58 IST
Class 5 results of Rajasthan Education Board has been declared on the official partner results website of the Board. The class 5 results of districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli was released today. Before this Rajasthan Board released the results of districts of Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi. The Class 5 Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results can be accessed from the third party website, indiaresults.com by entering the roll number or name of the candidates.

Last year, state education minister Vasudev Devnani announced that a separate board would conduct class five examinations in Rajasthan starting from 2017.
 

Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2018:How to check

 
Go to Indiaresults.com

Click on the Rajasthan tab from homepage

Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link given on next page

Enter your name or roll number on next page

Submit the details and check your results

Results of following districts have been declared recently:

Class Vth (Dholpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth kuchamancity (Nagaur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth Baswa (Dausa) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Karoli) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Swaimadhopur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Goner) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Jaisalmer) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Sirohi) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Jodhpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Udaipur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Pratapgarh) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Dungarpur) Exam Result 2017-18
Class Vth (Bundi) Exam Result 2017-18

Meanwhile, in another development, officials from RBSE told NDTV that the Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results will be released after May 20.

