RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: 97.06% Students Clear Class 5 Exam, 95.72% Class 8

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the final exam results for Class 5 and Class 8 today. Students can access their results and download scorecards by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 97.06 per cent of students have cleared the Class 5 exam while 95.72 per cent cleared the Class 8 exam.

The Class 5 exams were conducted from April 30 to May 4, and the Class 8 exams between March 28 and April 4. In 2023, approximately 14 lakh candidates took the Class 5 examination, while nearly 15 lakh students appeared in the Class 8 exams in the state.

Students can obtain their original RBSE 2024 mark sheet from their respective schools. The online marksheets will include details such as the student's name, roll number, school name, subjects and their corresponding codes, marks obtained in theory and practical exams and the pass or fail status.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: Steps To Check Results

Go to the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Select the result link on the homepage Input credentials such as roll number and date of birth Check and download the results





Students scoring below 33 per cent will have the opportunity to retake that specific paper.