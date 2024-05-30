Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results To Be Out At Around 3pm, Details Here

RBSE Class 5th 8th Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of the Class 5 and Class 8 final board exams for 2024 at around 3 pm. Those awaiting the results will be able to access their scorecards on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaldarpan.nic.in.

The Department of Education, Rajasthan has announced that the results for Class 8 and Class 5 will be unveiled by Shri Krishna Kunal, the Secretary to the Government for School Education, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 3pm. The announcement will take place at the Rajasthan School Education Council, located at Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur.

The RBSE Class 5 exams took place from April 30 to May 4, while the Class 8 exams were held from March 28 to April 4. In 2023, around 14 lakh students participated in the Class 5 exams, and approximately 15 lakh students sat for the Class 8 exams.

Students can obtain their original RBSE 2024 mark sheet from their respective schools. The online marksheets will include details such as the student's name, roll number, school name, subjects and their corresponding codes, marks obtained in theory and practical exams and the pass or fail status.

Students scoring below 33 per cent will have the opportunity to retake that specific paper.

RBSE 5th Result 2024: Steps To Check Results