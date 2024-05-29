Rajasthan Class 10 Board Results Out, 93.04% Qualify Exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results for class 10 board exams today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

They will be required to enter their roll number and other credentials to check the results.



The overall pass percentage has been recorded as 93.04 per cent this year.

With 95.17 per cent, Gudiya Meena from Dausa has bagged the first rank in the exams. She scored a total of 571 marks out of 600 and has also achieved a distinction in all the subjects.



Girls performed better than boys in the exams. The pass percentage of girls was recorded as 93.46 per cent, while that of boys was recorded as 92.64 per cent.



Around 5,45,653 students have secured first division in the exam, while 3,49,873 got the second division. Nearly 71,422 students passed with third division.



Students who are not satisfied with their class 10 results 2024 can apply for re-evaluation of the results by paying verification fees.



The RBSE class 10 board exam was conducted from March 7- 30, 2024.



In 2023, the results were declared on June 2. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was recorded at 90.49 per cent. There was an improvement of 7.6 per cent in the results last year.

