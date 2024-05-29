Rajasthan Class 10 Board Results To Be Out Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results for class 10 board exams today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

They will be required to enter their roll number and other credentials to check the results.

The RBSE class 10 board exam was conducted from March 7- 30, 2024.

In 2023, the results were declared on June 2. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was recorded at 90.49 per cent. There was an improvement of 7.6 per cent in the results last year.

The pass percentage has seen a gradual increase in the last few years. The pass percentage was 82.89 per cent in 2022, 80.63 per cent in 2021 while 80.63 per cent in 2020, in 2019 it was 79.9 per cent and in 2028 it was 79.86 per cent.

The performance of girls in 2023 was better than boys. The pass percentage of girls was recorded 91.3 per cent, meanwhile boys secured 89.78 per cent pass percentage.

Steps to check results