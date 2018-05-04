RBSE Board Result 2018: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Result Expected Next Week Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the result for class 12 and class 10 board exams next week.

Share EMAIL PRINT RBSE Board Result 2018: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Result Expected Next Week New Delhi: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the result for class 12 and class 10 board exams next week. There has been no confirmation yet on the result declaration date, however, based on last year's result declaration, the board results can be expected next week. The board exam results, as and when declared, will be available on the board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will be released separately for class 12 and class 10.



It is also speculated that the result for Arts stream students from class 12 will be announced earlier than Science and Commerce. Arts stream registers more students than the other two streams. Last year also the board had released the result for arts stream separately.



The board exam for class 12 students in Rajasthan concluded on April 2. This year almost 826278 students had registered for the class 12 board exams out of which 42,665 were from Commerce stream, 246,254 were from Science stream, and 537359 were from Arts stream.



The board exam for class 10 students was conducted from March 7 to April 4, 2018. Class 10 result is also expected next week. In 2017, the class 10 board results were announced in June.



Recently, Rajasthan Education Board has released result for class 5 board examinations. The class 5 board exams were released by the respective DIETs and was announced district-wise.



