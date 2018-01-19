Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam To Begin on 15 March 2018 Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE, as it is commonly called) will conduct class 10 board exams in the State from 15 March 2018 onwards.

Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet 2018 New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE, as it is commonly called) will conduct class 10 board exams in the State from 15 March 2018 onwards. The class 10 board exam will continue till 26 March 2018 with Science paper. The class 12 board exams will begin a week earlier on 8 March 2018 with English as the first paper. Higher secondary examinations will conclude on 2 April 2018. The detailed exam date sheet is available at the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.



The exam timing will be 8.30 am to 11.45 am.



The Board will allow candidates with albino, myopia, cerebral palsy, polio and deafness and dumbness an extra hour to attempt the question paper. Candidates with 75% or more disability, on production of disability certificate, will be allowed a scribe.



Candidates can't carry electronic items to the exam hall.



Board exam for CBSE students in the State will begin on 5 March. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018. The board exam will commence from 10.30 am. Candidates can go through the marking scheme and sample papers released by the Board. Click here for CBSE Sample Papers.



