Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam To Begin on 15 March 2018

The exam timing will be 8.30 am to 11.45 am.
The Board will allow candidates with albino, myopia, cerebral palsy, polio and deafness and dumbness an extra hour to attempt the question paper. Candidates with 75% or more disability, on production of disability certificate, will be allowed a scribe.
Board exam for CBSE students in the State will begin on 5 March. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018. The board exam will commence from 10.30 am. Candidates can go through the marking scheme and sample papers released by the Board. Click here for CBSE Sample Papers.