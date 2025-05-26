Rajasthan Class 8 2025 Result Expected Today, Check Details Here

RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: The class 8 examinations were held from March 20 to April 2
The class 8 examinations were held from March 20 to April 2
Over 12 lakh students had registered for the exam.
Rajasthan class 8 result expected today.
RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the class 8 result today. Once declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.gov.in and rajsaladarpan.nic.in.
This year, the class 8 examinations were held from March 20 to April 2 and over 12 lakh students had registered for the exam.
RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Go to the "News Update" section.
- Click on "Examination Results-2025".
- Click on "RBSE Class 8 Result 2025".
- Enter your login credentials of roll number, date of birth etc.
- You will be shown your result on the screen.
- Check and download your result for future reference.
RBSE Class 8 Result: Last Year's Performance
Last year, Rajasthan class 8 result was declared on May 17.
A total of 13,05,355 lakh students had appeared for the class 8 examination in 2024 and of them 12,33,702 lakh students cleared it.
The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.50 per cent for Rajasthan Class 8 2024 examination.