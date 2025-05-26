Rajasthan Class 8 2025 Result Expected Today, Check Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The class 8 examinations were held from March 20 to April 2 Over 12 lakh students had registered for the exam. Rajasthan class 8 result expected today.

RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the class 8 result today. Once declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.gov.in and rajsaladarpan.nic.in.

This year, the class 8 examinations were held from March 20 to April 2 and over 12 lakh students had registered for the exam.

RBSE Class 8 Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the "News Update" section.

Click on "Examination Results-2025".

Click on "RBSE Class 8 Result 2025".

Enter your login credentials of roll number, date of birth etc.

You will be shown your result on the screen.

Check and download your result for future reference.

RBSE Class 8 Result: Last Year's Performance

Last year, Rajasthan class 8 result was declared on May 17.

A total of 13,05,355 lakh students had appeared for the class 8 examination in 2024 and of them 12,33,702 lakh students cleared it.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.50 per cent for Rajasthan Class 8 2024 examination.