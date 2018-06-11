BSER 10th Result 2018: RBSE Madhyamik Result Today At Rajresults.nic.in Rajasthan Board class 10 result will be announced today at rajresults.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan Board Class 10th result will be announced today New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will announce the result for class 10 examination today. The result will be available on the official results website. According to sources the result will be released at 3:15 pm today. More than 10 lakh students had registered for the



Along with the 10th board result, RBSE will also announce the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha result and Madhyamik Vocational result. All the results will be released on the board's website as well.



This year 7042 candidates had registered for the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha and 31,592 candidates had registered for the Madhyamik Vocational exam.



The result will be available on at www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rajresults.nic.in. Other third part result hosting websites may also release the result, however students should check the result from the official website only as it is the most credible source.



The board has already released the







