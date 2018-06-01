Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Result 2018 Today At 6.15 pm

RBSE results for class 12th arts will be available at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. More than 5 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exam in Arts stream.
In the Science and Commerce stream, the performance of girls was better than boys. According to the data released by the minister, private schools affiliated with the RBSE board performed better than their public counterparts. A total of 42,665 students had registered in Commerce stream and 2,46,254 students registered for Science stream.
RBSE announced the Class 12th Arts results on May 27 last year.
RBSE 12th Result 2018 Arts: Know How To Check
Candidates who are waiting for the RBSE class 12 Arts results 2018 may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Visit the official results website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the class 12 Arts results link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the registered RBSE Class 12 Arts examination Roll Number
Step 4: Click Submit and see your results
The RBSE results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com
