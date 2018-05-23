RBSE 12th Commerce, Science Results Declared @ Rajresults.nic.in; Check Now

As usual, girls did better than boys in both Science and Commerce class 12 results. According to the data released by the minister, private schools affiliated with the RBSE board performed better than their public counterparts.
The RBSE has now declared results for 42,665 students who registered in Commerce stream and 2,46,254 students who registered for Science stream.
According to a Hindustan Times report, more than 8,26,200 students had enrolled for Class 12 exams and out of which the results of 5,37,359 Humanities' students are expected soon.
RBSE declared the Class 12 Science results last year on May 15. Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani declared the results in Ajmer then.
RBSE announced the Class 12th Arts results on May 27 last year.
RBSE Class 12 Science, Commerce Results: How to check
Candidates who are waiting for the RBSE class 12 science and commerce results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Visit the official results website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the class 12 Science or Commerce results link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the registered RBSE Class 12 Science of Commerce examination Roll Number
Step 4: Click Submit and see your results
The RBSE results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.
CommentsAccording to an official, the Class 12 Arts results will be released as soon as possible. "We are trying to release the Arts results in coming 7 days," the official told News18 Rajasthan.
