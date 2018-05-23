RBSE 12th Commerce, Science Results Declared @ Rajresults.nic.in; Check Now Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results today from the board headquarters in Ajmer.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results Declared @ Rajresults.nic.in RBSE Class 12 Results: have been declared online now. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results today from the board headquarters in Ajmer. In Science stream, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 per cent students passed class 12 commerce exams. The RBSE Class 12 results for Science and Commerce stream students can now access the results from the official websites --



As usual, girls did better than boys in both Science and Commerce class 12 results. According to the data released by the minister, private schools affiliated with the RBSE board performed better than their public counterparts.



The RBSE has now declared results for 42,665 students who registered in Commerce stream and 2,46,254 students who registered for Science stream.



According to a Hindustan Times report, more than 8,26,200 students had enrolled for Class 12 exams and out of which the results of 5,37,359 Humanities' students are expected soon.



on May 15. Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani declared the results in Ajmer then.



RBSE announced the Class 12th Arts results on May 27 last year.

RBSE Class 12 Science, Commerce Results: How to check RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results Declared @ Rajresults.nic.in



Candidates who are waiting for the RBSE class 12 science and commerce results 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:



Step 1: Visit the official results website of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in



Step 2: Click on the class 12 Science or Commerce results link given on the homepage



Step 3: Enter the registered RBSE Class 12 Science of Commerce examination Roll Number



Step 4: Click Submit and see your results



The RBSE results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.



According to an official, the Class 12 Arts results will be released as soon as possible. "We are trying to release the Arts results in coming 7 days," the official told News18 Rajasthan.



