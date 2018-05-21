RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results Date Confirmed, Check Here

Apart from the official websites, the RBSE Class 12 science and Commerce results will be released on third party website examresults.net. The students will be able access RBSE results after entering their examination details.
According to Hindustan Times, more than 826,200 students enrolled for Class 12 exams and out of which 42,665 students registered in commerce stream, 246,254 in science and 537359 in humanities.
Last year, the RBSE Science and commerce results were declared by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani in Ajmer on May 15. In 2017, almost 2.34 lakh candidates appeared for the class 12 board exam in science stream and 48,113 candidates appeared for class 12 board exam in commerce stream.
RBSE announced the Class 12th Arts results on May 27 last year.
Around 11 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10th examination 2017, which was conducted from 9 March to 21 March, 2017. Last year, overall pass percentage was 78.96%, in which boys have performed better than girls with a pass percentage of 79.01%, while the pass percentage of girls is 78.89%.
Rajasthan Board 12th Class result 2018: How to check
RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results to be released @ Rajresults.nic.in
Students who are waiting for the RBSE class 12 results 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Go to the official results web portal of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the class 12 Science or Commerce results link
Step 3: Enter the examination Roll Number
Step 4: Click Submit and see your results
